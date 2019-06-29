Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,208,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 6,129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Textron stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,581. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Textron by 120.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Textron by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

