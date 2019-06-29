THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe TBRG/REPAY is a very attractive payments company, growing revenues roughly 20% organically and REPAY sports ~44% adj. EBITDA margins. The Company is bringing optionality (from check and ACH) to several sectors including personal loans, auto loans, receivables management (collections), with Canada, credit unions beginning and healthcare and RVs on the horizon. REPAY has grown from 14 to 54 ISVs in a few years. The $135M PIPE was a blessing from and others. We believe plenty of growth is on tap and these types of payments companies can get robust multiples. Reiterate OP and $15 PT.””

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TBRG opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 million and a PE ratio of -74.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 266.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 154.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 746,700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 53.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 471,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 818,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

