Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $429.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,951.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.