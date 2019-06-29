Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

