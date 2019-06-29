Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$664.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,528,470 shares in the company, valued at C$180,984,399.30. Also, Director Lucille Miller acquired 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,532.58. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,967 shares of company stock worth $333,599.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.