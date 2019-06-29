Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Borqs Technologies (NYSE:BRQS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 9.88 -$4.26 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.59 -$12.56 million N/A N/A

Tufin Software Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tufin Software Technologies and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A Borqs Technologies 0.42% 1.35% 0.50%

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Tufin Software Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

