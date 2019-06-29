Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.45. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

TWIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.11. Twin Disc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

