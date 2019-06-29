Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

TRCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.42. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.