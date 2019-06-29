UBS Group Analysts Give Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) a $24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCO. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

