UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON:UTG opened at GBX 974.50 ($12.73) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.50 ($12.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 956.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.