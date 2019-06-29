Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.73. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

