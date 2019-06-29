ValuEngine Downgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Strong Sell

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

KR stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. Kroger has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,821.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $732,575. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

