ValuEngine Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $98,978 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.