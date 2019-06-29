Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WASH. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $904.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ruggieri purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,820,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,025,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

