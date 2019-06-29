Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,135. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

