Will Santana Sells 20,000 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $549,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $563,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $615,400.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $621,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PetIQ by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

