Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.31.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.