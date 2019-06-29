Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.72

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 415469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Stephens cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195,053,561.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $30,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

