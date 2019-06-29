Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,433.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,433.88 ($44.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,409 ($44.54). 540,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,370.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

