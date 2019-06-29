WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,142.67 ($14.93).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 966.42. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15). Also, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

