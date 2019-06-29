Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.28) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 587.50 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Gareth Davies bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £18,980 ($24,800.73). Also, insider James John McCarthy bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,674.11).

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

