Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $23,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,952,000 after acquiring an additional 539,298 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $10,813,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

