XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 245 to GBX 210. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPS Pensions Group traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 8529246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

