Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. Preferred Apartment Communities posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.81 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

