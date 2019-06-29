Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report sales of $77.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $78.42 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $58.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.62 million, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $330.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. 389,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,639. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

