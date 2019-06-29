Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.86. 847,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,807. The stock has a market cap of $843.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,043.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,320 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 78.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

