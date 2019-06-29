Zacks: Analysts Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 122,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

