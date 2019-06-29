Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,102. GSE Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

