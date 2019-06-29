Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post sales of $324.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.80 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $322.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $104,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $228,297.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,979. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 2,031,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.84. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

