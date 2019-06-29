Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 16,337,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,142,721. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

