Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.10). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($4.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.10. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $359,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $180,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,820. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

