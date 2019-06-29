Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Price Target for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other AVX news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AVX by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AVX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVX by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AVX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

