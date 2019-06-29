Zacks: Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $28.98. 551,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,095. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cannae has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 20.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cannae by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cannae by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 100,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

