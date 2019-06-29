Zacks Investment Research Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICBK. Sandler O’Neill raised County Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners reissued a market-perform rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $76,291.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $119,331. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

