Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

