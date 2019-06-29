Zacks Investment Research Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of iRobot have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company anticipates that investments for innovation and increasing international businesses will aid its top line. Strong demand for innovative home-robotic products (like Roomba e5 and i7/i7+ Roomba), marketing programs and expansion of manufacturing capabilities outside China will be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead. For 2019, revenues are anticipated to be $1.28-$1.31 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 17-20%. Earnings are expected to be $3.15-$3.40, up from $3.00-$3.25 projected earlier. However, costs associated with product promotion and investments to diversify supply chain remain a concern for the company's margins. Moreover, tariffs imposition on China imports might put additional pressure on iRobot.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.87 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.41.

IRBT stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Deborah G. Ellinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $2,105,270.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,598.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,371. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 74,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,809,000 after buying an additional 176,245 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 737.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after buying an additional 743,512 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 742,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,787,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

