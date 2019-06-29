Zacks Investment Research Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

