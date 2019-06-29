Zacks: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Given $21.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given South Plains Financial an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $140,831,983.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $140,832,000.00. 163,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter.
In related news, CFO Steven B. Crockett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 5,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $193,375 in the last quarter.
