$0.03 EPS Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. Verso also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verso by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth $415,000. SCW Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 136.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 225,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verso by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 394,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,576. Verso has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

