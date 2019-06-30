$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. NiSource posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

NYSE NI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 3,556,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,472. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 42.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

