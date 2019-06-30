$0.34 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.39. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 8,098,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,630. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,795.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

