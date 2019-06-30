$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.78. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

In other Athene news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Athene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,955,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,296,000 after buying an additional 84,095 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Athene by 4,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,720 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Athene by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.