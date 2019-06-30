$126.47 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $126.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.17 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $129.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $514.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.61 million to $527.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $519.62 million to $544.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 998.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,116. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

