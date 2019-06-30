$147.22 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $147.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the lowest is $146.05 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $140.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $590.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.23 million to $599.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $615.93 million, with estimates ranging from $605.18 million to $625.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 294,156 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,280,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 234,635 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

