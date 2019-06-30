$15.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $15.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $36.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $64.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.78 million, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

WVE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,702 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after buying an additional 593,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,560,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.