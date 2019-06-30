$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,977.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 419,089 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,458,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,766,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,385,526. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

