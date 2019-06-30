$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $10.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,855. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,327,244.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,534,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

