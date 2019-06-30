$384.05 Million in Sales Expected for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce sales of $384.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.10 million. Matrix Service reported sales of $293.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $40,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 244,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 241,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,723. The company has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

