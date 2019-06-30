$415.89 Million in Sales Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to announce sales of $415.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.90 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $375.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,439,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 739,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,774,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 225,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,037. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $714.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

