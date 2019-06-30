$421.07 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $421.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.80 million to $424.60 million. National Vision reported sales of $385.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $461.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $674,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,657 shares of company stock worth $4,627,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in National Vision by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 1,904,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,894. National Vision has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

